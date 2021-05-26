Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milan, OH

Rita A. (Schaffer) Hauler

By REFLECTOR
Norwalk Reflector
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN — Rita A. (Schaffer) Hauler, 88, Milan, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening surrounded by her family, May 25, 2021, at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Rita was born December 14, 1932, in Monroeville to the late Herbert and Agnes (Roeser) Schaffer. She married her beloved husband, Paul, in 1952 and was a family oriented, progressive woman. She worked most of her career at Norwalk Furniture, as a hair-dresser, as a dog-groomer, and at Berry’s Restaurant. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and loved honky tonk music, dancing, and going on family excursions. She was the family matriarch that helped raise three generations, and was a role model and friend to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

norwalkreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Milan, OH
City
Monroeville, OH
Norwalk, OH
Obituaries
City
Norwalk, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dresser#St Paul#Charlotte#Norwalk Furniture#Berry S Restaurant#St Paul Catholic Church#Lukas Jacob#Evans Funeral Home#Husband#Burial#Childhood#Dancing#Honky Tonk Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Church News

COLLINS — WELCOME BACK! We will be having three in-house services on Sunday and will also continue our live stream, but it will start at 8 a.m. If possible, we would love to see you in the building. At West Hartland (1401 Zenobia Road Norwalk) Sunday School starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. At Collins (4290 Hartland Center Road Collins) Sunday School is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with your choice of worship times. Either come for the 8 or 11 a.m. service. We welcome you to either. A junior church is available at the 11 a.m. service. The message this week is titled “Never Alone."
Port Clinton, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk tennis advances three to district

PORT CLINTON — The Norwalk tennis team advanced three players to next week’s district championships following the first day of action on Thursday at the Division II Port Clinton site. The No. 1-seeded doubles team of Carson Colahan and Ashton Coe won three matches to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against...
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Horner, Gfell are Norwalk royalty

NORWALK — Emmie Horner and Thomas Gfell were named queen and king Saturday night at the Norwalk High School prom. It was a beautiful night for the event, held at The Palm Tree Barn in town.
Norwalk, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

Art show opens in Norwalk

NORWALK — Started in 1996, Accessible Expressions Ohio (AEO) is one of the most diverse art exhibits on display through Art Possible Ohio. AEO is an adjudicated, statewide exhibition and tour of 2D and 3D works by artists with disabilities all over the state of Ohio. This year, Artists' Open...
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Norwalk falls in sectional slugfest

TIFFIN — Norwalk was there, ready to knock the wall down. The Truckers had Tiffin Columbian on the ropes and down to its final strike. But, the Tornadoes tied the game in the seventh inning and finished off Norwalk in the eighth, 16-15, in a Division II sectional semifinal on Tuesday.