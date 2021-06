GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed in Gresham after peeping into a child’s window. The incident occurred at about 11:14 p.m. on Thursday at the Hogan Woods Apartments, located at 1645 Northeast 20th Street. Police told FOX 12 that a man looked into and tapped on a child’s window at the complex. An adult inside the same apartment confronted the man. Police said there was a struggle between the two and the man was stabbed several times.