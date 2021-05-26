Cancel
Watch Now: Palestinians help wounded animals after ceasefire

By VideoElephant
NWI.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalestinian animal welfare groups are tending to street dogs and cats wounded during the 11-day conflict between Hamas militants and Israel, which saw Gaza hit by hundreds of Israeli air strikes. Watch Now: Related Video.

www.nwitimes.com
#Palestinians#Animals#Ceasefire#Gaza#Hamas Militants#Israeli Air Strikes#Street Dogs#Animal Welfare#Cats#Video
U.S. PoliticsCouncil on Foreign Relations

Palestinian Politics After the Gaza Conflict

In an article in The Hill today, I argue that the two lessons President Biden has apparently drawn from the conflict are both wrong. Last week, in a press conference he said “We still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer, the only answer,” and “It's essential that the Palestinians in — on the West Bank be secure; that Abbas be recognized as the leader of the Palestinian people, which he is.”
Middle Eastktbb.com

What is next for Gaza after the ceasefire?: Reporter’s notebook

(GAZA) -- Exactly 12 hours after militants in Gaza fired the last couple of pot shots into Israel before the ceasefire went into effect, we crossed a haphazard Hamas checkpoint into Gaza. It had been thirteen years since my last visit. It was immediately clear that over the years, time and gravity had done far worse to Gaza than Israeli air strikes.
EnvironmentPosted by
TIME

A Ceasefire Won’t Protect Palestinians From Looming Climate Threats—Or Israel From the Fallout

On May 21, Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas entered a ceasefire. The agreement ended 11 days of conflict—the most frenetic fighting between the two sides since 2014—during which the death toll in Gaza has been at least 253 and in Israel has been at least 13. But a return to the fragile status quo won’t solve the myriad problems facing Palestinians, including severe climate threats.
U.S. Politicsnews-graphic.com

After the ceasefire: Peace or War?

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to go “beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.” Noble idea, but don’t expect anything of the sort. Both sides claimed victory, and both sides are far more likely...
United NationsBirmingham Star

UN appeals for $95m to help Palestinians for 3 months

The United Nations appealed on Thursday for $95 million to help Palestinians over the next three months in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, after 11 days of the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years. Lynn Hastings, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said...
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

'End the cycle of violence': Dominic Raab calls on Israelis and Palestinians to find peaceful solution as he lands in Israel for talks following ceasefire

Dominic Raab landed in Israel last night to call for ‘an end to the cycle of violence’. The Foreign Secretary arrived for talks with senior leaders following the Israel-Gaza ceasefire. Today he will meet Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. Mr Raab...
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

WATCH: Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Village for 188th Time

Israeli occupation forces yesterday demolished the Bedouin Palestinian village of Al-Araqeeb in the Negev for the 188th time, Arab48 reported. The demolition also marks the seventh time that the village has been razed so far this year, and the thirteenth since the outbreak of coronavirus. The village was first leveled...
Middle Eastcolumbusfreepress.com

Israeli-Palestinian Peace Symposium Series: Peace is Possible & Necessary Now

Time: 12:00pm-1:30pm EST, 7:00-8:30pm Jerusalem Time (GMT+3) Palestinian and Israeli activists and leaders will discuss their urgent yearning for peace and their belief that we must act in this unique window of history. Speakers will debunk the myths about this conflict that have impeded the peace process. Their goal is to convince the Biden Administration to bring Israeli and Palestinian leaders back to the negotiation table in order to work for a just peace.
Middle EastForeign Policy

‘Economic Peace’ With Israel Won’t Help Palestinians

Last month, Gaza once again faced the full brunt of the Israeli war machine, which killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured thousands. The international community is responding, as it has in the past, by organizing a humanitarian mission for aid and reconstruction in the besieged Palestinian enclave. Although a humanitarian response is sorely needed in Gaza, failing to also address the political and economic realities Palestinians face will only entrench the untenable status quo of Israeli occupation and likely lead to further violence.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader: ‘God has Decreed We Must Attack Tel Aviv’

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, told a group of students and academics in Gaza on Saturday that the terrorist organization has the capability to demolish Tel Aviv and that Israel had only destroyed 3 percent of Gaza’s tunnel network during “Operation Guardian of the Walls” last month.
Middle EastTelegraph

Inside Sheikh Jarrah, the Palestinian neighbourhood key to Gaza's ceasefire

On the streets of Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, a foul smell lingers in the air: skunk water. The fluid, which smells like a cocktail of rotting carcasses and raw sewage, is a non-toxic crowd control weapon being sprayed across East Jerusalem by Israeli police as they crack down on protests against the looming eviction of Palestinians from their homes.
Militaryworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israeli army demolishes dozens of Palestinian homes in West Bank

Israeli forces on Monday demolished dozens of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources. - Advertisement - The army destroyed a Palestinian settlement in the al-Muarrajat region, east of Ramallah. “They destroyed us, we were left with nothing but the clothes on our backs,” Avde al-Kabne,...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Itch.io bundle for Palestinian aid is now live

An Itch.io bundle to help raise money for humanitarian relief in Palestine has launched. The Indie Bundle For Palestinian Aid has been put together by Toadhouse Games founder Alanna Linayre and contains over 1000 games, alongside development tools, assets, soundtracks and more. One title spotlighted in the bundle is Liyla...
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

WATCH NOW: 'This is a genocide': Pro-Palestinian activists march in CF

CEDAR FALLS — The latest Israeli-Palestinian violence in May — in which 12 Israelis and 248 Palestinians in Gaza had died by May 22 — was not a fair fight, pro-Palestinian speakers argued during the Iowa March for Palestine on Friday. “Both sides are not equal,” said Leila Masinovic, president...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Gantz to Hezbollah: War with Israel will cause ‘immense’ damage to Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a warning to Hezbollah on Monday, saying that the damage to Lebanon in any future war with Israel would be “immense.”. Speaking at an event marking Israel’s recognition of its 18-year presence in southern Lebanon as an official military campaign, Gantz said that such a war would be fought on Lebanese and not Israeli territory.”Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is only the tip of the iceberg. The targets are ready. Those with rocket launchers hidden in their yards are putting their neighbors in jeopardy. Those who are armed by Iran and trying to operate in the aerial sphere—will be marked and shot down at the place of our choosing. The war that erupts from Lebanon—heaven forbid—will mostly take place on the enemy’s territory, and the damage to it will be immense, painful and comprehensive,” said Gantz.