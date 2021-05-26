newsbreak-logo
Woodstock, NY

Family of Woodstock gets Kingston contract for tiny homes project

By staff
hudsonvalleyone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Steve Noble has announced that the City of Kingston has formally awarded Family of Woodstock to facilitate the construction and management of a pilot tiny-home community. On March 4, the City of Kingston issued an RFP for qualified independent firms to provide construction, case management and property management services...

