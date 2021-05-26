The Chris Livingston Blog: Dominant Spring, Bond With LeBron, NBA YoungBoy and More

Chris Livingston is a consensus top five player in the 2022 class and one of the most dominant wings in the country, regardless of class. This season he averaged 32 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for Buchtel (Akron, Ohio), and has everyone from Kentucky to North Carolina to Kansas, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Livingston has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.