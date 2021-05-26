Cancel
The Chris Livingston Blog: Dominant Spring, Bond With LeBron, NBA YoungBoy and More

By Chris Livingston
Sports Illustrated
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Livingston is a consensus top five player in the 2022 class and one of the most dominant wings in the country, regardless of class. This season he averaged 32 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for Buchtel (Akron, Ohio), and has everyone from Kentucky to North Carolina to Kansas, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Livingston has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Louisiana State University
NBA
G League
Adidas
Basketball
Sports
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Five-star forward Chris Livingston sets official visit to Kentucky

With the dead period over, Kentucky’s recruiting calendar is filling up fast with official visits. According to Tipton Edits, five-star forward and top five 2022 prospect Chris Livingston will be in Lexington the weekend of June 18-20. The 6’6″ 200 lbs. Akron, Ohio native will visit Kansas this weekend. Livingston...
Posted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels make cut for 5-star forward

The busy month of June continues on for the UNC Basketball program, setting up visits with a few different recruiting targets and more to come. Hubert Davis and his staff landed their first recruit of 2022 following a visit last week with three-star recruit Will Shaver. With a small foundation set by landing a recruit, the Tar Heels are hoping to impress more recruits on visits and land them for that class.
zagsblog.com

Top-10 junior Chris Livingston cuts list to 11

Class of 2022 five-star forward Chris Livingston has cut his list to 10 colleges and is also considering the Overtime Elite League, per Tipton Edits. Livingston, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward from Akron (OH) Butchtel, is down to Kentucky, North Carolina, Memphis, LSU, Ohio State, Georgetown, Kansas, Tennessee State, Florida, Alabama and the Overtime Elite League.
NBAhiphop-n-more.com

Kawhi Leonard Enlists NBA Youngboy & Rod Wave for ‘Everything Different’ Single: Listen

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has enlisted NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave for a new song ‘Everything Different’ which is part of the “Culture Jam” project. Kawhi had teased a musical project during an Instagram live session earlier this month where he also played a snippet of the song. It was supposed to come out on May 7th but delayed due to unknown reasons. The track is finally here today and it’s really everything you’d expect from a NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave collaboration.
NBAUSA Today

History on This Day: LeBron advances to first career NBA Finals

On this day in 2007, LeBron James scored 20 points to help lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 4-2 series win over the Detroit Pistons and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. James also added 14 rebounds and eight assists, while Daniel Gibson scored...
NBAhypefresh.co

The NBA Decides Not To Suspend LeBron James Over COVID Protocol

With the CDC loosening the safety protocols surrounding the novel pandemic, it seems like society is on its way back to normalcy. Though, people still need time adjusting to the revised safety protocols. Nowadays, businesses have their own set of rules and requirements for how to keep their workers safe.
Musichypebeast.com

Here's Kawhi Leonard's Debut 'Culture Jam' Track With NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave

Two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard has joined forces with music industry powerhouse, Eesean Bolden to announce his new compilation album, Culture Jam. The project is first-of-its-kind and celebrates the union of hip-hop, basketball and community. The first single from the project is from NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave, titled “Everything...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Dominates In Game 3, NBA Fans React

After years of subpar playoff performances, the Philadelphia 76ers entered Game 3 with a chip on their shoulder and a whole lot to prove. It might just be round one, but the team has come out with intense energy, and Saturday was no different. The story of the night, however,...
NBAitsgame7.com

LeBron James Names 1 NBA Team He Refuses To Play For

LeBron James has redefined what it means to be a free agent in the NBA. Before him, players of his caliber would feel obligated to remain with one team for the entirety of their careers – regardless of whether they won a championship or not. James changed that. In his...
NBAboxden.com

Question for all NBA/LeBron fans

Not my goat. Some people see it... some people don't. It's all mirrors... all narratives. It's like, MJ won scoring titles every year... THAT means you are the best scorer. Lebron scored more points cumulatively, but won maybe one scoring title.... and they try to create the narrative that the accumulation makes him the best scorer. It's sickening.