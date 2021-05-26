The Mandalorian season 3 release date updates: Will there be a new season? When is it coming out?

The Mandalorian season 2 ended on a high note for fans, as the one and only Luke Skywalker made an appearance to take Grogu away and we got the epic tease of the next live-action series, The Book of Boba Fett. With such an awesome finale, however, we’re left with questions about what’s next for Din Djarin. The entire show so far has followed his journey to keep Baby Yoda safe, and now that he no longer has that responsibility, we have to wonder where the lovable character will do in season 3.