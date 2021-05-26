NWA Women's Championship Match Set For AEW Double Or Nothing
Serena Deeb and Riho will run it back. AEW announced that Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women's Championship against Riho on the Buy-In of AEW Double or Nothing. Riho previously defeated Deeb in the first round of the AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament. Deeb returned to competition on the May 19 episode of AEW Dynamite, successfully defending the NWA Women's Championship against Red Velvet. She missed three months of action after getting her knee scoped.www.fightful.com