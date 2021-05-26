NWA Women's Championship Match Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

The following is from our play-by-play coverage of the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event:. Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Allin took out the heels with a dive through the ropes to start off the match. Sky hit a suplex to Sting on the entrance ramp, but no sold it and shoved Sky off the stage then did a dive off the top of the stage. Sting with a bulldog to Sky before tagging in Allin. The change of momentum happened when Page knocked Allin off the top rope.