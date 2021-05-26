Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

NWA Women's Championship Match Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

By Jeremy Lambert
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Serena Deeb and Riho will run it back. AEW announced that Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women's Championship against Riho on the Buy-In of AEW Double or Nothing. Riho previously defeated Deeb in the first round of the AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament. Deeb returned to competition on the May 19 episode of AEW Dynamite, successfully defending the NWA Women's Championship against Red Velvet. She missed three months of action after getting her knee scoped.

www.fightful.com
Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Wight
Person
Serena Deeb
Person
Hikaru Shida
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Jake Roberts
Person
Sting
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Lance Archer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa#Aew World Championship#Combat#Red Velvet#Aew Dynamite#The Nwa#Aew Women S World Champ#Aew Double#Orange Cassidy Aew#Aew Women#Penta El Zero Miedo#Christian Cage#Elite#Tnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Sting Back In Action

The following is from our play-by-play coverage of the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event:. Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Allin took out the heels with a dive through the ropes to start off the match. Sky hit a suplex to Sting on the entrance ramp, but no sold it and shoved Sky off the stage then did a dive off the top of the stage. Sting with a bulldog to Sky before tagging in Allin. The change of momentum happened when Page knocked Allin off the top rope.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Darby Allin Fires Back At Miro Prior To Their Title Match On AEW Dynamite

As many of you know by now, Darby Allin and Miro have been trading shots on Twitter prior to their TNT Championship match on this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast. On Saturday, Miro took to Twitter and said,. “Denial will get you hurt bad. Ask emo face-paint Daddy @Sting if you...
WWEComicBook

AEW Double or Nothing: Early Betting Odds Say Top Title Match is a Toss Up

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view takes place this Sunday inside Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville. The show will mark the first time AEW has been able to run at capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the promotion has loaded up the lineup to treat the fans who will be attending. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will defend his title against both PAC and Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker will try to end Hikaru Shida's year-long reign as AEW Women's World Champion and The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will clash once again, this time in a Stadium Stampede match.
Combat Sports411mania.com

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Betting Odds

– BetOnline has released some betting odds for this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Currently, AEW World champion Kenny Omega (-450) is the betting favorite to retain his title in the main event Triple Threat Match against Pac (+500) and Orange Cassidy (+350). For the AEW Women’s World...
WWE411mania.com

Riho vs. Serena Deeb Set For AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In

All Elite Wrestling has added an NWA Women’s Championship match to the Double or Nothing Buy-In, as Serena Deeb will defend against Riho. The news was revealed by AEW Italian commentator Salvatore Torrisi on his Instagram story, and the poster for the match eventually leaked to Twitter. You can see that below.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting AEW Double or Nothing Spoiler Leaks

The AEW veteran Sting is set to team up with Darby Allin and will square off against the team of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The betting odds for the matches at AEW’s next pay-per-view event, Double Or Nothing, have been released. Finn Balor Drops Samoa Joe Bombshell.
WWEBleacher Report

Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Match Card and Predictions

All Elite Wrestling presents its flagship pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, Sunday night in Jacksonville, Florida. The card is star-studded and championship-heavy, with multiple potential Match of the Year candidates and some of the hottest feuds in the industry poised to culminate at Daily's Place. What does the card look like...
WWEringsidenews.com

AEW Double Or Nothing Card & Start Time

AEW Double Or Nothing is coming tonight on B/R Live for American fans. The event will start at 8:00 PM EST with a Buy-In kick-off show at 7:00 PM. We will have full coverage here at Ringside News. The AEW World Title will be on the line tonight in a...
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Details On AEW’s Plans For Stadium Stampede At Double Or Nothing

The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will square off in a Stadium Stampede Match at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, with many fans wondering what they can expect from the match. Fightful Select has more details on AEW’s plans. According to Fightful, there will be a “significant live element”...
NBAPosted by
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Scheduled To Air On Friday Following AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW Dynamite will once again air on Friday following Double or Nothing. The TNT schedule lists AEW Dynamite as airing on Friday, June 4 at 10 p.m. ET as opposed to its usual Wednesday spot due to the NBA Playoffs. This will mark the second straight week Dynamite will be moved to Friday due to the NBA Playoffs.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Provides Some Updates On Tomorrow’s Double Or Nothing Fanfest

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) sent out the following press release today, providing some updates on tomorrow’s AEW Double or Nothing Fanfest:. With such a tremendous outpouring of support for Saturday afternoon’s SOLD OUT DOUBLE OR NOTHING FANFEST, we have added more Meet & Greet opportunities to the festivities! In addition to the previously announced opportunities, we now have three more groups of AEW stars available for fans to interact with, and these ones are absolutely FREE!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Double Or Nothing Pre-Show Match Confirmed

Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s Title against Riho on the AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show. The pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Here is the updated card:. Triple Threat for the AEW World Title: PAC vs. Orange Cassidy...
WWE411mania.com

Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing takes place tonight on PPV, and the final card is online. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. 411 will have live coverage tonight starting at 7:30 PM ET:. * AEW World Championship Match:...
WWEfanboynation.com

Lance Archer Talks About Facing Miro at AEW’s Double or Nothing

The Murder Hawk Monster, Lance Archer Talks About Facing Miro for the TNT Championship at AEW’s Double or Nothing this Sunday. Texas born, Lance Archer, aka the Murder Hawk Monster, will be facing Bulgaria’s Miro for the TNT Championship at AEW’s Double or Nothing Pay Per View this Sunday, May 30, 2021.
wrestlinginc.com

Update On AEW Double Or Nothing Ticket Sales

Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV is close to selling out Daily’s Place, according to Dave Meltzer. Within the last two hours there were reportedly 352 tickets left for the show. As noted, Double or Nothing is going to run at full capacity. Daily’s Place holds 5,500 people. Join us...
WWEBleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Staff Predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2021

After months of buildup and storytelling, All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view is finally upon us. Here is a look at the card for Sunday's event:. Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW World Championship) Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker (AEW Women's World Championship) Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony...
WWE411mania.com

Kylie Rae Signs Contract With NWA, Note on Contract Status With Impact Wrestling

UPDATE: PWInsider has an update on the contract status of Kylie Rae following the announcement at today’s NWA When Our Shadows Fall event that she has signed with NWA. Previously, Kylie Rae had been signed to Impact Wrestling when she announced her retirement from wrestling last year. Later on, Kylie Rae began accepting independent bookings again last March.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW: Five things that must happen at Double or Nothing

It’s hard to believe that this will be the third Double or Nothing event by AEW. The Covid-19 Pandemic robbed AEW fans of the second one, which became a good show even without fans. At the first Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley appeared at the end of a furious battle between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Fast forward to 2021, and Omega is the top guy in the company, Moxley is involved in the tag team division, and Jericho is engaged in a feud with MJF.