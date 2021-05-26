Cancel
Tennis

ThrowbackTimes Madrid: Rafael Nadal destroys Stan Wawrinka to reach semis

By JOVICA ILIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the semi-final losses in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, world no. 2 and five-time Madrid champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the fifth semi-final of 2019 in front of the home fans, defeating a former finalist Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-2 in swift 68 minutes. It was the best match for Rafa...

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

Rafael Nadal
Stefanos Tsitsipas
#Semis#Barcelona#Madrid Open#Monte Carlo#Throwbacktimes#Swiss#Spaniard#Winners#Home#Time#Stefanos Tsitsipas Clash#Open Space#Love#Surface
