First up, explore the library’s self-directed Storybook Walk. This blend of mental and physical exercise is a great way to build early literacy skills. So how does it work? Starting at the Minerva Elementary School preschool playground gate, walk from one sign to the next to read the story. With a new picture book up each month, there’s endless educational fun to be had. June’s book is A Tale of Two Beasts by Fiona Robertson, in which a little girl and a squirrel have very different views of the same events.