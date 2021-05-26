Hickenlooper Introduces First Bills, Aims To Increase Access to SBA Resources for Underserved Communities, Small Businesses

We have a tremendous opportunity in front of the US Senate: S. 1, the For the People Act, a comprehensive voting reform and anti-corruption bill. Small businesses - the backbone of the West Virginia economy - will lead recovery from the pandemic. In West Virginia, when family-owned enterprises succeed, we all prosper. For too long, Washington has favored the well-connected corporations over small businesses. The wealthy corporations are the ones who can afford to play the Washington game: pay members of Congress to sit on their boards, provide funding for campaigns and PACs, and take home the benefits leaving little for small business. Working with small businesses would have gotten the deal right from the start instead it allowed the wealthy, well-connected to jump the line to be the biggest beneficiaries. Small business leaders in West Virginia support the For the People Act (S.1) to crack down on corruption and self-dealing in government, reduce the influence of wealthy interests, and restore fairness to our democracy.