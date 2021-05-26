Hickenlooper Introduces First Bills, Aims To Increase Access to SBA Resources for Underserved Communities, Small Businesses
Four Hickenlooper bills would remove barriers for women, minorities, Native American small businesses and employee-owned co-ops Washington, D.C.- U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, member of the Senate Small Business Committee, today introduced a package of bills to increase access to Small Business Administration (SBA) resources for traditionally underserved individuals, communities, and small businesses.www.vailvalleypartnership.com