Wichita, KS

Wichita to participate in ceremony honoring 9/11 this Saturday

 12 days ago
The City of Wichita Fire Department and elected officials are participating in an honor walk ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Honor365®, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, invites the public to attend an Honor Walk Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Kansas Firefighters Museum (1300 South Broadway). The focus of the one hour program and walk is to remember and honor the 9/11 fallen and local veterans and first responders in the state.

