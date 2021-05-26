Wild Rose Kiwanis welcomes Theresa Cleereman to meeting

Theresa Cleereman, Art and Design Instructor in the Wild Rose School District, presented at the last meeting of the Wild Rose Kiwanis. Cleereman shared information about the art department, and how Kiwanis donations have had a positive impact on student learning. She shared information about a 3D printer, vinyl cutter, and fusible kiln that have all been supported with Kiwanis funding. Students as young as sixth grade have been able to make use of these devices, and have been able to design and produce many varied projects in support of their learning.