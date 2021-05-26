Cancel
Wautoma, WI

Wautoma Hornets clinches lead in sixth inning for victory over Portage

 15 days ago

Wautoma Hornets took the lead late in the game in a 3-2 victory over Portage on May 17. The game was tied at two with Wautoma Hornets batting in the bottom of the sixth when Logan Dunn tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. The pitching was strong on both sides. Christian Weiss struck out five and earned the victory on the mound for Wautoma Hornets. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking zero.

Portage, WI
Wisconsin Sports
Portage, WI
Mauston, WI
Wautoma, WI
#Omro Hornets#Omro 8 0#Shutout Victory#Wautoma Pitchers#Lead#The Game#Mound#Coach Johnson#Multiple Hits
Wisconsin StateUSA Today

Wisconsin 2021 RB signee Jackson Acker sets blazing 100m time on the track

One of Wisconsin football’s first 2021 commits, Verona native Jackson Acker has been a star on the football field and on the track in high school. After a tremendous 2021 spring football season, Acker has taken to the track. The future Badger set a personal record this week in the 100 meter dash, and set a top-five time in the history of Verona High School. Acker ran a 10.8 in a meet against Madison La Follete, giving him the 5th-fastest time in school history according to Verona athletics:
Portage, WIWiscnews.com

GALLERY: Portage baseball, softball square off with DeForest

Photos of the Portage baseball and softball teams hosting DeForest in a pair of Badger North Conference games on Friday, May 14 at Bidwell and Kiwanis Fields in Portage. The Norskies won both games as the DeForest baseball team pounded out a 16-5 win, while the Norskies softball team pulled away for a 10-0 win in six innings.
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

GALLERY: Rivals Portage/Poynette, Baraboo girls soccer meet on pitch

Photos of the Portage/Poynette and Baraboo girls soccer teams meeting in a Badger North Conference game on Friday, May 14 at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage. The Thunderbirds scored four goals in the opening 18 minutes, including a hat trick by freshman Caitlyn Frank, and held off the United for a 4-2 win.
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: season ends with tough loss to Purdue

I’d like to start this post off by apologizing for our lack of coverage of the softball team this season. It just kinda slipped through the cracks for us and that’s my bad. Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-22 overall) softball team ended their season on Sunday with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers (18-26 overall).
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Wautoma Hornets celebrate five game winning streak

Wautoma Hornets Varsity defeats Mauston in a blow-out victory. The Wautoma Hornets were up against Mauston during an Apr. 29 game. The Hornets claimed their victory with a score of 14-3. Wautoma Hornets got on the board in the first inning when Logan Johnson doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring...
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Handel huge in Lady Hornet victory versus Dells

The Wautoma softball team won 7-2 versus the visiting Wisconsin Dells Chiefs in Conference action last Tuesday. Dells opened the scoring in the first inning as Jones hit a two-out triple and scored on next batter Gray’s reaching on an error. Wautoma responded with one of their own to knot it up 1-1 thanks to an Ava Stahl lead-off walk, Bailey Blader-Lucht sac bunt followed by a Bri Handel RBI single. The score remained tied till the bottom of the fourth as the Hornets powered for six runs to make it 7-1.
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Lady Pioneers defeat the Lady Hornets

The Westfield Pioneers won 5-4 in dramatic fashion at home Thursday versus the Wautoma Hornets. Wautoma led 1-0 after the first as Ava Stahl led off with a hit, stolen base followed by a passed ball and a Bri Handel sacrifice fly RBI. The Hornets extended the lead to 4-0 as Taylor Adair hit a solo homerun then Stahl one out walk and Handel hitting a two-out 2 RBI home run.
Wisconsin StateUSA Today

Wisconsin football moves up in the latest USA TODAY preseason rankings

After the completion of spring camp and spring games around the country, USA TODAY updated their list of the top 25 teams heading into the 2021 college football season. Wisconsin moved up a spot while staying in the top 15. The Badgers jumped from 14 to 13 in the rankings, with USA TODAY citing Wisconsin’s defense as the justification for their preseason expectations:
Portage, WIstevenspoint.news

Fielding a team: The place to be

By Kris Leonhardt The final installment on our series on the Rafters Over the past decade, Portage and Wood county residents have been flocking to Wisconsin Rapids’ Witter Field, which now features over 200 seats reserved from the former Milwaukee County Stadium, to see the Rafters play. While market analysis says that 66 percent…
Portage, WIhngnews.com

United return to action after two-year hiatus

The Portage-Poynette girls soccer co-op ended its long hiatus with three games to open the spring last week. In their first games since 2019, the United fell 6-2 to visiting Adams-Friendship on May 4. Portage-Poynette hit the road for the first time last Friday. The United were tripped up by...
Portage, WIWiscnews.com

PREP BOYS TENNIS: Strong singles flights have undermanned Portage staying positive

As the adage goes “There’s strength in numbers,” however, it’s a bit of a half-truth for the Portage boys tennis team this season. The Warriors do boast some strong players but they can’t say the same about their numbers with just six total players among their ranks this season. As discouraging as that may be for coach Sarah Pulliam, she and the team are taking things head-on and forging ahead this spring after losing the 2020 season.
Poynette, WIWiscnews.com

PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage boys win handily, Poynette girls edge out victory at Pauquette Invite

POYNETTE — Success hasn’t been hard to come by this season for the Portage boys track and field team. The Warriors motored to victory in both of their home meets to open the season, including a quadrangular win over rivals Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie on May 4. The hits kept coming on Thursday as Portage hit the road and rolled to a third-straight win at the Pauquette Invite at Poynette High School.
Portage, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Boys golf: Vikings drop conference dual to Panthers

Stoughton freshman Colin Quam finished in a three-way tie for medalist honors on Monday, May 10, but the Vikings lost a dual match to Oregon 170-182 at the Stoughton Country Club. Stoughton High School senior Eagan Olson hit a hole-in-one on the 130-yard 16th hole during the Portage Invitational on...