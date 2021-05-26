Wautoma Hornets clinches lead in sixth inning for victory over Portage

Wautoma Hornets took the lead late in the game in a 3-2 victory over Portage on May 17. The game was tied at two with Wautoma Hornets batting in the bottom of the sixth when Logan Dunn tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. The pitching was strong on both sides. Christian Weiss struck out five and earned the victory on the mound for Wautoma Hornets. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking zero.