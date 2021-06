This article is a sponsored collaboration between Samsung and PAPER. If you've heard one of Lucky Daye's songs — even for just a moment or two — you know what it's like to be inside his world. Some pop stars serve pure concept and others serve pure spectacle, but Daye is a thoroughly modern singer made in the mold of some of our oldest, most timeless stars. He serves pure, distilled R&B vision and nothing less. "All I want to do and all I want to feel while I'm doing this is [to exhibit my creative world]," he says. "It's not about anything outside that, really."