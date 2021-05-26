Cancel
Adaptr Transforms Music Licensing for Developers

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncorporating music into your app or platform is now extremely simple. What used to take months or years takes minutes, thanks to Adaptr (adaptr.com), the new licensed music service for early-stage startups that need to grow. Dramatically cutting time to market and offering a robust catalog of major label music, Adaptr ensures great products involving music don’t fail before they’ve had a chance to succeed.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Whip Media Introduces Global Content Rights Exchange To Transform How Media Companies License Digital Content

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world 's largest entertainment organizations, expanded its offering with the beta launch of the Whip Media Exchange, a data and AI-powered content marketplace that makes global film and TV content licensing smarter, faster, and more efficient.
Charlotte, NCuncc.edu

How technology is transforming accounting

“Accountants can no longer, in many cases, throw data into a spreadsheet alone to make a business computation,” according to Jack Cathey, director for the Master of Accountancy (MACC) program and an associate professor of accounting in UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business. “Instead, they need to be able to use a vast amount of data and advanced tools to ask better questions which will alter decisions – decisions informed by data.”
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

TMN 30 Under 30: Meet more winners keen to transform the music industry

Louvel Yapali-Purcival, Mark Dadic and Oliver Dan-Cuthbert are three future music industry leaders already making a difference. They’re willing to put in the hard work behind the scenes, get their hands dirty and make sure positive change occurs for themselves, their workplaces and the wider industry. They’ve already racked up...
Cell Phonesshorefire.com

AiMi Launches Version 2.0, Further Transforming the Way Music is Experienced

New Interface Features Six Unique Listening Experiences, Spanning Ambient Meditation, Deep House, High Intensity Dance Music & More. Today, the world's first platform for generative music, AiMi, further transforms the possibilities of AI-powered, artist-crafted music. Available free in mobile app stores, AiMi Version 2.0 now offers six unique and endless listening Experiences. Each delivers its own continuous, ever-evolving and immersive mode of electronic music, created on the spot and tuned to the tastes of the individual user.
Technologybaltimorenews.net

How digital transformation is transforming recruitment

As an interviewer or recruiter, you keep sending emails and making calls - scheduling and rescheduling interviews day in and day out. You end up posting your job advertisements on different channels and working on your excel sheets. How about using a software solution for getting those things done? That is Digital Transformation for you and it is a great way to find how it can affect or improve your recruitment process to a considerable extent.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PyroGenesis Announces $700,000 Grant From SDTC To Develop A Pilot System To Transform Quartz Into Fumed Silica With HPQ Silicon Resources

MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally-friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce that PyroGenesis received a $700,000 grant from Sustainable Development Technology Canada ("SDTC") for a novel production process to transform quartz into fumed silica using a plasma reactor, thereby reducing hazardous waste and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions in comparison to the established fumed silica production process. This project is in partnership with HPQ Silicon Resources ("HPQ"), provider of innovative, cost-effective and low carbon emission silicon-based solutions. The proposed start date for SDTC funding is June 2021, subject to execution of the project funding agreement with SDTC.
Businesschemengonline.com

Protected: Digital Safety Transformation

A look at how advanced analytics facilitates and improves process safety efforts within the chemical process industries (CPI) Simply by…. POWER magazine and Chemical Engineering magazine announce Eastman Chemical as the Host Chemical Process Industries (CPI) Sponsor for the…. Evonik Industries AG (Essen, Germany) has expanded its cooperation with IBM...
Portland, MEWGME

Developers outline plan to transform Time & Temperature Building

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland landmark could soon be transformed. Developers have big plans for the Time & Temperature Building. The building at 477 Congress Street is currently vacant, but the developers want to change that. “The plan was to do a hotel at the former office building and a...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Upfluence Announces Integration with WooCommerce, cementing their position as the Most Powerful Influencer Marketing Tool in eCommerce

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Upfluence Software, the only all-in-one SaaS firm that helps brands and agencies identify, contact, manage and analyze their influencers at scale, announced today it now integrates with WooCommerce. Offering influencer discovery in its large proprietary database featuring a fully integrated influencer campaign management platform, Upfluence now becomes the only influencer marketing solution with a dedicated tool for brands and agencies to manage influencer outreach and activation within an eCommerce brand’s own customer base.
Businessmusicinafrica.net

Warner partners with music tech startup Songclip

Warner Music Group (WMG) last week inked a global multi-year deal with music technology company Songclip. Songclip has designed an application programming interface (API) that allows users to search for and share music clips across their social media feeds and online dating profiles, among other platforms, when it is integrated with other apps.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pioneer And Cerence Enter Strategic Partnership To Develop Conversational AI Infotainment Solutions That Transform Mobility Experiences

TOKYO and BURLINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Corporation and Cerence Inc. (CRNC) - Get Report today announced that the companies have reached an agreement for a strategic partnership to develop scalable, secure, AI-powered products and services for the mobility world. The intent of the agreement is to combine the leading-edge technologies of Pioneer, which provides in-car equipment and mobility services, and Cerence, which provides conversational AI to mobility OEMs and automakers, to utilize the companies' respective knowledge and technologies to accelerate innovation and develop products and services that enhance mobility experiences for drivers and passengers globally.
Minoritiesadvisor.ca

Providing funding and inspiration for Black entrepreneurs

A new venture fund focused on early-stage technology companies that are led by Black entrepreneurs has launched with an initial $6.4 million in funding. Black Innovation Capital (BIC) and BDC Capital announced the launch of the Black Innovation Fund, which also includes RBC Ventures, Globalive Capital and TELUS Ventures as initial investors.
Health Servicesatoallinks.com

Transforming the Landscape of Medical Domain!

Being in the industry for the past few years, MediBilling Experts has gained recognition for providing the finest and quality-rich healthcare BPO services to our global clientele. Our team has a sound knowledge about the importance of data in a healthcare system and accordingly, our services include charge entry services, healthcare analytics, healthcare data entry, insurance claim processing, medical billing, medical records indexing, revenue cycle management will help you in eliminating unwanted risks and back-office data management hassles. Reach out to us and change the scenario of your healthcare firm.
Musicnafme.org

Developing Our Musicianship as Music Educators

Christopher H. Fashun presented on “Afro-Brazilian Drumming for K–8 General Music” during the NAfME 2021 PreK–12 Learning Collaborative in February 2021. As music educators, how do we continue to grow and develop our own musicianship with the demands of our music programs, teaching responsibilities, and administrative tasks during the academic year? As a music educator who taught middle and high school band and orchestra, I found that I had to create ways that I could maintain and develop my musicianship in and out of the classroom. Now, as a professor of music in higher education, I conduct and lead the orchestra program, teach instrumental music education methods courses and applied percussion, direct western and world percussion ensembles, and teach world music courses. Finding ways to continue to grow as a musician is an ongoing challenge.
ComputersVentureBeat

Transform CXO Summits

The low-code/no-code revolution promises to forever change the dynamics of how enterprises approach application development. Once firmly in the domain of enterprise IT, low-code/no-code platforms hold the promise to vastly accelerate software development and democratize coding to business users throughout the enterprise. Join us in our inaugural CXO Summit as we explore the opportunities around low-code/no-code and how enterprises can accelerate business outcomes.
Technologyarxiv.org

Personalized Transformer for Explainable Recommendation

Personalization of natural language generation plays a vital role in a large spectrum of tasks, such as explainable recommendation, review summarization and dialog systems. In these tasks, user and item IDs are important identifiers for personalization. Transformer, which is demonstrated with strong language modeling capability, however, is not personalized and fails to make use of the user and item IDs since the ID tokens are not even in the same semantic space as the words. To address this problem, we present a PErsonalized Transformer for Explainable Recommendation (PETER), on which we design a simple and effective learning objective that utilizes the IDs to predict the words in the target explanation, so as to endow the IDs with linguistic meanings and to achieve personalized Transformer. Besides generating explanations, PETER can also make recommendations, which makes it a unified model for the whole recommendation-explanation pipeline. Extensive experiments show that our small unpretrained model outperforms fine-tuned BERT on the generation task, in terms of both effectiveness and efficiency, which highlights the importance and the nice utility of our design.
EconomyInfoQ.com

Agile Transformation: an Integral Approach

An integral approach -- where we take multiple perspectives on the people, practices, structures, cultures and worldviews of our organization -- increase the richness and possible success in an agile transformation. The level of consciousness/awareness of the transformation leaders and senior executives sets a ceiling on what it is possible...
TravelThrive Global

Transformational Travel

For those of you being called to have an experience of travel right now, I would love for you to know that some of the most extraordinary experiences I’ve had in traveling have been with a sacred and transformational component… something that nourishes my soul and spirit. There are so...
FCCDeerfield Valley News

Radio licensing

TOWNSHEND- The West River Radio Club will offer an FCC licensing and ARRL certification testing session for all levels and upgrades on Saturday, June 26, at 12:30 pm at the home of Andy Higgins, 2099 Simpson Brook Road. There will be directional signs along the way. Bring two forms of...