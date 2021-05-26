Cancel
Three Sounders make MLSsoccer.com's list of early MVP contenders

By SoundersFC.com Staff
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week, MLSsoccer.com puts it out its pecking order for the hottest teams in the league, selected by the entire editorial staff. It should come as no surprise that the Supporters’ Shield-leading Seattle Sounders have been perched atop the Power Rankings for the past four weeks. On Wednesday, the league...

MLSchatsports.com

Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders (12 p.m. PST)

The Portland Timbers are officially done with Concacaf Champions League play, which means they can focus solely on their opponents in MLS. What better opponent to mark the beginning of that shift than the team that hails from the fishing village up north? That’s right, we’re getting an early Cascadia showdown at Providence Park with the Seattle Sounders coming to town.
MLStonyspicks.com

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. It’s a battle at the top of the Western Conference on Wednesday, when the 2nd San Jose Earthquakes will play host to the 1st Seattle Sounders. San Jose started the season with an away loss against Houston but have been great ever since, winning all three matches. In their last match they beat Real Salt Lake by 2-1 on the road, in a match where they were down by 1-0 till the 82nd minute. However, Wondolowski (who had just came in a few minutes prior) pulled even at the 83rd minute, before scoring the winning goal jus 4 minutes later for the final 2-1. San Jose have scored in all four matches so far in the season, but have not kept a single clean sheet. And that’s a tough stat with the hot Sounders coming to town on Wednesday.
MLSchatsports.com

Seattle Sounders FC at Portland Timbers: community player ratings form

The Seattle Sounders prevailed in Portland over a Timbers team that had traveled to (and also lost in) Mexico at midweek. The match was a tense affair, as these rivalry matches often are, with each team having a decent first half chance. The second half saw several penalties — two that Diego Valeri failed to convert (one way or another), and one coolly dispatched by Raúl Ruidíaz.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders hold top spot in Weekly Power Rankings

For the second week running, Sounders FC holds the top spot in the Weekly Power Rankings for ESPN.com and MLSsoccer.com following the team’s impressive road win over the Portland Timbers on Sunday. “The unquestioned best team in MLS through four weeks, the Sounders got second-half goals from Raúl Ruidíaz and...
MLSMyNorthwest.com

Sounders beat Timbers 2-1 as Stefan Frei stops penalty kick

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored his fifth goal in four games and the Seattle Sounders beat the rival Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday to remain undefeated. Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and Fredy Montero added a goal in the 79th to help the Sounders improve to 3-0-1.
MLSlastwordonsports.com

Ruidiaz, Montero lead Seattle Sounders past rival Timbers, 2-0, on the road

Portland, Oregon — It’s never a true Cascadia rivalry match without some chaos. The Seattle Sounders hit the road to take on the Portland Timbers at Providence Park — just a day after the stadium hosted the NWSL Challenge Cup Final. Seattle, coming off a massive win against the LA...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Timbers vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders are making quite a habit of beating the Portland Timbers on the road (let’s ignore, for now, their recent home record against their regional rivals). Sunday’s win marked the fourth time in their last five trips to Providence Park that the Sounders have headed home with three points. To put that in perspective, the Sounders only won two of their first 10 matches there.
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

MLS Sunday: Why Seattle Sounders' fast start is 'big deal'

In the first four games of the 2021 MLS season, the Seattle Sounders have demonstrated why they've been the league's most consistent team with four appearances in MLS Cup over the last five years. They've opened 2021 with the following results:. 1. Minnesota United (4-0 home). Rematch of 2020 Western...
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC remains unbeaten, stays top of the West with gutsy 1-0 road win in San Jose

In tense midweek action at PayPal Park, Seattle Sounders FC (4-0-1, 13 points) battled to a 1-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes (3-2-0, 9 points) in a match that pitted the top two teams in the Western Conference against one another. With the win, Seattle remains both the top team in Major League Soccer and the West, matching the best start to a season in club history with 13 points from five matches (this mark was also reached in 2019). Additionally, the result extends Seattle’s unbeaten run to 14 games against San Jose (8-0-6), dating back to 2015.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders prepared for tough slate with Stefan Frei injured, have ‘target on back’ ahead of home bout with LAFC

When the Seattle Sounders headed into the locker room following their 1-0 win at the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, a result that pushed their unbeaten record to 4-1-0 and four points clear in the Supporters’ Shield standings, the mood was far more somber than one would have expected. The Sounders won the match, although midfielder Cristian Roldan called the game “emotionally draining,” as they lost starting goalkeeper Stefan Frei and midfielder and defensive utility piece Jordy Delem to injuries.
MLSsemoball.com

Seattle extends unbeaten streak against San Jose to 14

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Cristian Roldan scored in the 18th minute to help the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night. The Sounders (4-0-1) have matched their best start in franchise history, previously accomplished in 2019, but it could end up being a costly victory.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Five Things we liked from Sounders’ 1-0 win over Earthquakes

It’s pretty amazing when a team has a goal of the week candidate, extends their season-opening unbeaten run to five games, tops the Supporters’ Shield standings by four points, and none of those things being the biggest talking point afterward. All you have to do is lose two players to injuries and have a midfielder-turned-wingback make three saves as an emergency goalkeeper to preserve a 1-0 victory for your 10-man side.
MLSangelsonparade.com

Carlos Vela is ‘a possibility’ for LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders

The hot topic for LAFC heading into Sunday’s clash against the Seattle Sounders? What’s Carlos Vela’s status?. No surprise, as the forward has missed the last three games with a quad injury. While all manner of rumor and conspiracy theory has swirled, four weeks off with a quad injury is by no means unreasonable, and if anything, perhaps a rather speedy return given the injury.
MLSMyNorthwest.com

Cristian Roldan’s goal carries Sounders to 1-0 win over Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored in the 18th minute to help the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night. The Sounders (4-0-1) have matched their best start in franchise history, previously accomplished in 2019, but it could end up being a costly victory.