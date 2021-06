In a small, book-strewn apartment in Beijing's outskirts lives one of the last Chinese academics who refuses to be silenced by the ruling Communist Party's relentless crackdown on intellectuals. Wu Qiang, 50, once had an enviable career as political science lecturer at the elite Tsinghua University. But he was dismissed in 2015 after conducting fieldwork at the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong a year earlier. "This caused shockwaves at Tsinghua. I was cut off and they thought I was a troublemaker," he said, adding that the university instead gave an "obscure technical reason" for his dismissal.