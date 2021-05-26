Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Andrews Eyecare Center Announces New Responsive Website

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARRETSVILLE, Ohio (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Andrews Eyecare Center is pleased to announce the launch of its new Hybrid-Responsive™ website: https://www.andrewseyecarecenter.com. Founder Dr. Timothy A. Andrews and his team are excited to provide patients with a more interactive web experience in order to better meet their needs. Dr. Andrews has...

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Surgery#Eye Doctor#Mobile Devices#Insurance#Website Design#Responsive Web Design#Information Services#Responsive Design#Garretsville#Prweb#Lasik#Garrettsville#Dr Andrews#Comprehensive Eye Care#Prweb Visit#Contact Lens Services#Technology#Optometry#Intuitive Navigation#Oculoplastic Surgery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Health Services
Related
BusinessStamford Advocate

Performance Plastics Announces New Website Launch

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Performance Plastics – Problem Solved – today announced the launch of its newly designed website http://www.performanceplastics.com to provide customers more relevant and easier to find information on thermoplastic high-performance polymers for the aerospace, medical and diversified industrial markets. Since 1982, Performance Plastics, has partnered with...
Beverly Hills, CAStamford Advocate

Pioneer in Robotic Surgery, Dr. Daniel Shouhed, Announces the Launch of his New State-Of-The-Art Practice and Website

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. Daniel Shouhed, M.D. is one of the top robotic general surgeons in the country, with extensive experience in this advanced field. He is pleased to announce the launch of his practice and brand-new website. When it comes to gastrointestinal, metabolic and bariatric surgical expertise, Dr. Daniel Shouhed is a renowned expert. Whether patients need hiatal hernia repair, spleen surgery, weight loss surgery or a colectomy, Dr. Shouhed is able to use advanced robotic techniques to improve the accuracy of these procedures. Many of the procedures Dr. Shouhed offers can be performed using laparoscopic, minimally-invasive methods that can reduce the risk and recovery time for the patient. Some of the procedures Dr. Shouhed specializes in include gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, hernia repair, spleen and gallbladder surgery, colon and small intestine disorders, appendix removal and GI cancer surgery.
BusinessVancouver Business Journal

Miller Nash announces rebrand and new website

Pacific Northwest-based law firm Miller Nash Graham & Dunn has unveiled the new Miller Nash LLP, which includes a streamlined firm name, new brand and client-focused website. Miller Nash’s new client-focused website (millernash.com) highlights added value and insights for clients and serves as a channel for supporting the firm’s values and priorities, especially the championing of diversity, equity, inclusion and the communities it serves.
Valparaiso, INSFGate

Lighthouse Autism Center Announces New Center in Valparaiso, IN

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Lighthouse Autism Center, an ABA therapy center for children with autism, recently announced its expansion into northwest Indiana coming this summer. Beginning in July, Lighthouse Autism Center will offer autism therapy services at its newest center in Valparaiso, Indiana. This will be Lighthouse Autism Center’s nineteenth center in Indiana.
Mattoon, ILmyradiolink.com

SIHF Healthcare Announces Opening of New Health Center in Mattoon

MATTOON, ILL. (May 24, 2021) – SIHF Healthcare announced the opening of its new health center location in Mattoon. On Monday, May 24, SIHF Healthcare opened the doors of its new facility located at 911 Remington Road in Mattoon. At this new location in Mattoon, SIHF Healthcare will provide family...
Health ServicesStamford Advocate

A New Way to Manage Referrals: Planet DDS Unveils the Dental Industry's First Patient Referral Management Tool in Denticon Practice Management Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Planet DDS is thrilled to announce the successful launch of the Internal and External Referral Management Tool within Denticon, its flagship practice management solution. This robust and fully integrated referral management system is the first of its kind for dental practice management solutions. It will allow practices to seamlessly track and manage referrals within a group or with external providers.
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Kistler Center announces new care coordination specialist

Carly Watts has been selected as the new care coordination specialist at the Gregory Kistler Treatment Center, 3304 South M St., Fort Smith. She has five years of experience working with people in leadership and management positions. “I feel that the time has come for me to pivot on to...
New York City, NYriverjournalonline.com

New York Medical College Announces Opening of Lyme Disease Diagnostic Center

The Center will operate by appointment only throughout the summer with safety measures to ensure patient wellbeing as COVID-19 concerns remain. New York Medical College (NYMC)’s Lyme Disease Diagnostic Center opened on Tuesday, June 1, by appointment only. Located at 19 Bradhurst Avenue in Hawthorne, New York, Suite 1400 South, the clinic operates every summer to meet the demand of peak Lyme season. Appointments are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through the end of August and may be made by calling (914) 493-7177.
New Hartford, NYRomesentinel.com

Hospice & Palliative Care announces website upgrade

NEW HARTFORD — Hospice & Palliative Care (HPCI) has upgraded its website www.hospicecareinc.org to offer its contents in Arabic, Bosnian, Russian, Somali, Spanish and English. Visitors to the website will click Select Language at the top of the home page for translation. Hospice officials said the Mohawk Valley is a...
Public Healthvtcng.com

Lamoille Health Partners launches new website

Lamoille Health Partners has launched a new website to support the community’s needs for easier access to information about services, providers and important health news. The new site is a major component of the organization’s rebranding announced earlier this year. Formerly, the group was known as Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley. It remains the only federally qualified health center in Lamoille County.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Leventhal Map Center announces new head

The Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library has named Garrett Dash Nelson as its new president and head curator. Nelson, 34, has been at the center since 2019. He currently serves as curator of maps and director of geographic scholarship. The Melrose resident succeeds Connie Chin,...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

FirstView Financial Announces Launch Of New Website

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstView Financial (FirstView), a premier provider of fintech solutions, announced today the launch of a new corporate website. The new website was designed with an emphasis on an enhanced visitor experience and includes a more modern design, streamlined navigation, additional functionality, and the improved ability to view the company's innovative payment capabilities. The launch is part of a broad brand refresh supporting FirstView's recent growth and emergence as a leader in the payment solutions industry.
Economymotorcyclepowersportsnews.com

Engine Ice Announces New Website to Support Business Expansion, Rebrand

While powersports dealers may be overwhelmed trying to keep up with demand, Robert Grant discusses how Lightspeed gives dealerships innovative tools to help them manage, along with solutions to increase profitability. In an era of smartphones and on-demand everything, local businesses are collectively coming to a rather daunting understanding—online reviews...
Internetmartechseries.com

accessiBe, The Web Accessibility Market Leader, Announces New Search Engine accessFind to Help People with Disabilities Find Accessible Websites D

AccessiBe, the market leader in web accessibility, announced the upcoming launch of accessFind, a consumer-centric nonprofit initiative providing the first ever search engine created specifically for end-users with disabilities. Designed in partnership with leading disability-focused nonprofit organizations, this initiative is built for the community, with the community. Through partnerships with organizations including United Spinal Association, Columbia Lighthouse For The Blind (CLB), The Viscardi Center, The IMAGE Center of Maryland, Earle Baum Center of the Blind, Determined2Heal, Senspoint, and others, accessFind will be the first search engine designed to enhance how people with disabilities navigate the internet through the creation of an accessible-friendly index of websites.
Canceronclive.com

Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health Names Dr. Andrew Aplin New Deputy Director

Andrew E. Aplin, PhD, has been named Deputy Director for Scientific Strategy of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health. Andrew E. Aplin, PhD, has been named Deputy Director for Scientific Strategy of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health (SKCC). Aplin, who is the Associate Director for Basic Research at SKCC and the Kalbach-Newton Professor in Cancer Research, assumed the role on June 1.
Politicsaithority.com

H5 Data Centers Announces Expansion to 325 Hudson in New York City

DivcoWest and H5 Data Centers Team Up to Grow the Network Infrastructure Ecosystem at the 225,000 Square-Foot Edge Data Center and Carrier Hotel. H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and carrier hotel provider, announced its expansion to 325 Hudson, a 225,000 square-foot data center and carrier hotel in New York City. In partnership with DivcoWest, a multidisciplinary investment firm headquartered in San Francisco, H5 DataCenters will provide data center space and services in one of the world’s largest data center markets. Complementing existing data centers in key Eastern US metros such as Ashburn, Atlanta and Cleveland, New York is H5 Data Centers’ 14th US market.
InternetTimes Union

RChilli Launches New Multilingual Website Functionality

SAN RAMON, Calif. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. RChilli is pleased to announce the launch of its new multilingual website, customer portal, and helpdesk. These are now available in several languages such as Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish. These new changes offer easy and...
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Westlake Tyre Launches New Global Website

Westlake Tyre has announced the launch of its newly redesigned global website www.westlaketyre.com. The new website, featuring a more intuitive and responsive user interface, is optimized for various digital devices such as PC, smartphones and tablets. Through the new website, visitors can access a variety of information on Westlake Tyre,...
Internetzycrypto.com

Introducing the Unicrypt Network: New Website Better Services

Unicrypt is a Defi platform launched in 2020 to ensure proper service provision in crypto. There was a need for a reliable crypto launchpad, which does not discriminate against projects. Unicrypt introduced a decentralized launchpad which has already helped over a dozen projects, including Graphlinq. The launchpad uses autonomous systems...