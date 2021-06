The Westwood Planning Board has an immediate opening for a Planning Board member to serve until the next annual town election in April 2022. Planning Board members participate on application reviews at public board meetings held on Tuesday evenings typically every three weeks. The selected individual will be expected to review application material electronically in advance of each meeting and participate in the Board meetings currently held virtually but in person meetings are expected to resume later this fiscal year. The Board’s 2021 summer meeting schedule is available on the Planning Board’s webpage at the following link.