Wautoma, WI

Handel powers Lady Hornets with one-hitter

 15 days ago

Wautoma Lady Hornet ace pitcher Bri Handel threwa one-hitter to beat the now 12-2 Princeton-Green Lake Lady TigerSharks at Green Lake on May 24 non-conference action. Handel powered the Hornets to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-out homerun easily clearing the left field fence. The Hornets would add more in first on a Jalyn Piechowski double followed by no other than Sydney Dunn RBI single to make it 2-0. Wautoma added two more in the second inning on a Brianna Buechner single, stolen base and scoring on an Ava Stahl RBI reaching on an error. Stahl would swipe a couple bases setting up Bailey Blader-Lucht two-out RBI single.

