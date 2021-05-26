Cancel
Hello world!

By A WordPress Commenter says:
wsusignpost.com
 15 days ago

Welcome to WordPress. This is your first post. Edit or delete it, then start writing!. To get started with moderating, editing, and deleting comments, please visit the Comments screen in the dashboard. Commenter avatars come from Gravatar.

www.wsusignpost.com
SlashGear

1Password on the Web gets Touch ID and Windows Hello support

Password managers have become the go-to advice of many security-minded users and experts as the most basic tool for keeping online accounts and identities safe. These password managers, however, become pretty useless if they themselves aren’t protected by some strong lock, usually a password. Given its importance, it is critical that password managers also get strong passwords and some say that no password is stronger than your fingerprint or iris. Fortunately, 1Password is finally getting support for those and more in the latest update for the password manager’s Web browser form.
Computerstechgig.com

Goodbye, proprietary languages. Hello, JavaScript!

To support building robust client-side components, Salesforce launched Lightning Web Components (LWC) - a web standards-based framework built to eventually disappear as web standards evolve. For server-side code, they built powerful integrations with Heroku, allowing developers to use Node.js to run complex algorithms while having secure access to Salesforce data.
Technologyvmware.com

Say Hello to our New Hybrid Work Future

In the new model, IT can be a leader in keeping people engaged and productive. There’s a scene in the original Star Wars movie known as the Binary Sunset. It’s one of my favorite scenes of the entire saga – not only because it’s visually striking, but also because it marks a turning point in the story. With the twin suns of Tatooine visible on the horizon, Luke Skywalker has a moment of reflection and determination – and the audience senses that an important shift is occurring from which there is no return.
Electronicssoundguys.com

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review

The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are a very solid set of true wireless earphones that are priced to compete with the Apple AirPods. However, they offer a number of user features like ANC, several fit options, and better performance in some regards. If you're looking for bang for your buck, these are the better pick between the two for most users.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Softwarecisco.com

“Hello IKS”… from Terraform Cloud!

This blog is a follow up to a previous one on IST (Intersight Service for Terraform) and VM Provisioning. Let’s continue our exploration of programmable infrastructures with our next use case. First, here are some numbers to set the context. “By 2025, 85% of global organizations will be running containerized...
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
Technologyxda-developers

Best ROM's V20 990DS

What's the best stock based ROM's fully compatible with V20 990DS (Android 7 and 8)?. Respectively Non stock, with minimal functionality lost?
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
TechnologyThe Verge

Google is teasing a big Wear OS update for smartwatches tomorrow at I/O

A new tweet from the official Wear OS Twitter account is teasing an update tomorrow at I/O 2021 to Google’s frequently forgotten smartwatch operating system. Google has even suggested that the developer conference will feature an entirely new version of Wear OS on the I/O Adventure page, the “virtual sandbox” for trying the products Google will announce at the conference, 9to5Google writes.
Animalsgamerevolution.com

Say hello to the new ‘Valheim’ horse

The latest Valheim developer update introduces fans to a majestic new member of the team. Iron Gate has gifted “Valheim” the horse (pony, technically speaking) to Sköve Riding Club in Sweden. There, she’ll help people learn to ride and enjoy visits from those responsible for the game. Of course, the new dev update also contains some details on what’s coming to Valheim in future patches.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Hello from France

I'm registring in this forum, having been interested since many years in custom rom installing on android phones. I began on Android 4 on a mini Xperia, which was a lovely vintage camera !. BTW, I'm currently using a redmi 6A, installing many Custom or official ROM's. Thanks for your...
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Electronicskoreaproductpost.com

Samsung Launches the Ultimate AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner

In step with the endless possibilities of AI, Samsung has launched the world’s first AI-powered smart robotic vacuum cleaner in South Korea— the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While robot technology is slowly taking off around the world, South Korea has always been a step ahead in...
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.