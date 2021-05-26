Cancel
San Dimas, CA

San Dimas girls soccer looking to win first championship on Friday

By Fred Robledo
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
Cover picture for the articleWhat: CIF Southern Section Division 4 girls soccer championship. Teams: El Segundo (10-5) at San Dimas (16-0) Preview: The Saints not only will be looking for their first girls soccer title in school history, but they will try to do it going undefeated after beating Shadow Hills during a penalty shootout in the semifinals after the teams tied 1-1 in regulation and two overtimes. San Dimas is led by UCLA commit Ally Lemos, who has a CIF Southern Section leading 41 goals, and who scored during the Saints’ semifinal win. The Saints will again be without their second leading scorer in freshman Kyla Schuster, who is serving a two-game suspension as the result of a red-card in the quarterfinals, but Schuster will be available when the regional playoffs begin next week. Still, the Saints proved that will durable goalkeeper Madison Moris and others like junior midfield/forward Jessica Mejia, that they have more than enough quality to finish the job. While El Segundo doesn’t have the best overall record for a finalist, it has proved to be a hard out in the playoffs. It has won every round by one goal, including a 3-2 victory over St. Margaret’s to advance to the championship.

San Dimas, CAWhittier Daily News

San Dimas freshman Kyla Schuster scores four goals in Saints’ 8-0 playoff win

SAN DIMAS– When you have a scoring duo with more than 50 goals between them and a more than a suitable backline compliment, that’s a tough combination to beat. It’s no wonder the San Dimas high school girls soccer team rolled through its opponents to an undefeated regular season and top seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, because it was all on display during an easy 8-0 victory over Temple City in the first round Wednesday at home.