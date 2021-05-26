Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Watch Now: Palestinians help wounded animals after ceasefire

By VideoElephant
Lake Geneva Regional News
 13 days ago

Palestinian animal welfare groups are tending to street dogs and cats wounded during the 11-day conflict between Hamas militants and Israel, which saw Gaza hit by hundreds of Israeli air strikes.

www.lakegenevanews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Animals#Ceasefire#Gaza#Hamas Militants#Israeli Air Strikes#Street Dogs#Animal Welfare#Cats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Palestine
News Break
Pets
News Break
Middle East
Related
WorldInternational Business Times

Israel-Palestinian Tensions Simmer As US Envoy Embarks To 'Solidify' Ceasefire

Israeli forces shot dead a knife attacker in Jerusalem Monday, police said, as Washington's top diplomat departed for a Middle East trip aimed at consolidating the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is due to arrive in Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning, days...
EnvironmentPosted by
TIME

A Ceasefire Won’t Protect Palestinians From Looming Climate Threats—Or Israel From the Fallout

On May 21, Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas entered a ceasefire. The agreement ended 11 days of conflict—the most frenetic fighting between the two sides since 2014—during which the death toll in Gaza has been at least 253 and in Israel has been at least 13. But a return to the fragile status quo won’t solve the myriad problems facing Palestinians, including severe climate threats.
United NationsBirmingham Star

UN appeals for $95m to help Palestinians for 3 months

The United Nations appealed on Thursday for $95 million to help Palestinians over the next three months in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, after 11 days of the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years. Lynn Hastings, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said...
U.S. PoliticsCouncil on Foreign Relations

Palestinian Politics After the Gaza Conflict

In an article in The Hill today, I argue that the two lessons President Biden has apparently drawn from the conflict are both wrong. Last week, in a press conference he said “We still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer, the only answer,” and “It's essential that the Palestinians in — on the West Bank be secure; that Abbas be recognized as the leader of the Palestinian people, which he is.”
U.S. Politicsnews-graphic.com

After the ceasefire: Peace or War?

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to go “beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.” Noble idea, but don’t expect anything of the sort. Both sides claimed victory, and both sides are far more likely...
Middle Eastrsf.org

Israel now holding 13 Palestinian journalists

Two Palestinian journalists were arrested by Israeli security forces in Jerusalem yesterday and were placed in administrative detention today, bringing the total now held administratively by the Israelis to 13. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns Israel’s misuse of administrative detention to hound Palestinian reporters. A video showing yesterday’s arrest of...
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Hamas leader: ‘God has decreed we must attack Tel Aviv’

Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, told a group of students and academics in Gaza on Saturday that the terrorist organization has the capability to demolish Tel Aviv and that Israel had only destroyed 3 percent of Gaza’s tunnel network during “Operation Guardian of the Walls” last month. “God has...
Middle EastTelegraph

Inside Sheikh Jarrah, the Palestinian neighbourhood key to Gaza's ceasefire

On the streets of Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, a foul smell lingers in the air: skunk water. The fluid, which smells like a cocktail of rotting carcasses and raw sewage, is a non-toxic crowd control weapon being sprayed across East Jerusalem by Israeli police as they crack down on protests against the looming eviction of Palestinians from their homes.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Gantz to Hezbollah: War with Israel will cause ‘immense’ damage to Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a warning to Hezbollah on Monday, saying that the damage to Lebanon in any future war with Israel would be “immense.”. Speaking at an event marking Israel’s recognition of its 18-year presence in southern Lebanon as an official military campaign, Gantz said that such a war would be fought on Lebanese and not Israeli territory.”Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is only the tip of the iceberg. The targets are ready. Those with rocket launchers hidden in their yards are putting their neighbors in jeopardy. Those who are armed by Iran and trying to operate in the aerial sphere—will be marked and shot down at the place of our choosing. The war that erupts from Lebanon—heaven forbid—will mostly take place on the enemy’s territory, and the damage to it will be immense, painful and comprehensive,” said Gantz.
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

WATCH NOW: 'This is a genocide': Pro-Palestinian activists march in CF

CEDAR FALLS — The latest Israeli-Palestinian violence in May — in which 12 Israelis and 248 Palestinians in Gaza had died by May 22 — was not a fair fight, pro-Palestinian speakers argued during the Iowa March for Palestine on Friday. “Both sides are not equal,” said Leila Masinovic, president...
Middle EastPosted by
Los Angeles Times

In war-ravaged Gaza, it’s no business, as usual

GAZA CITY — In the Karni Industrial Zone on Gaza’s eastern edge, the Maatouq factory churned out big plastic tubs of ice cream that made their way to the company’s five stores sprinkled throughout the city. Just behind the plant, the Harir factory made its own contribution to compulsive snacking by cranking out salted potato chips, which could be washed down with one of the hundreds of thousands of bottles of Coca-Cola manufactured and stored nearby.