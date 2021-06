O’FALLON, IL - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of health care occupations has been projected to grow 15 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.4 million new jobs1. Health care occupations are projected to add more jobs than any of the other occupational groups but the costs of getting trained for clinical care positions may be higher than some can afford. To help solve this issue, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in partnership with Midwest Career Source (MCS) and St. Clair County’s Workforce Development Apprentice program, are working together to create a bridge into the industry for those with little to no experience.