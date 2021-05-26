In Defense Of…Larry Graham

Listening to Jefferson Airplane’s landmark 1967 album Surrealistic Pillow can be a confusing experience. At times it seems to be music from a group put together by committee, one especially confused about how to achieve the proper band chemistry, stylistic coherence or commercial appeal. It ricochets from genre to genre, either a sign of eclectic inclusivity and virtuosity, or a lack of firm direction. It sounds like a sonic experiment, drenched in echo and reverb, with poetic lyrics that often flirt with the totally irrational. And yet it was recorded in a corporate recording studio and appeared on perhaps the un-hippest major American label of the period, RCA. Despite everything, Surrealistic Pillow is a masterpiece, one of the seminal LPs of the “Summer of Love” or any other period.