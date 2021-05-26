Massive double injury boost and a new football - 3 things spotted in Chelsea training ahead of Man City

Chelsea welcomes mid-table Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in what is a crucial game for the Blues in their pursuit for Champions League qualification. The reverse fixture saw the two teams switch form, with Chelsea coming from a 17-game unbeaten run and Arsenal coming from a run of seven defeats from their previous 10. Unfortunately, Arsenal played like it was the one in Chelsea’s form and vice versa. The Blues were beyond appalling in that game, giving Chelsea fans a first-hand experience on what Arsenal supporters witness weekly. Edouard Mendy made four saves in that game and still conceded three goals. No player was good in that game, none. The Blues have an FA Cup final clash to worry about on Saturday, but they do also have to take the schedule on a game-by-game-basis.