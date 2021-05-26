Massive double injury boost and a new football - 3 things spotted in Chelsea training ahead of Man City
Chelsea’s players were back in training at Cobham on Wednesday as their preparations for Saturday’s Champions League final against Manchester City ramped up a gear. Having had a warm down day on Monday after the defeat to Aston Villa and then a day off on Tuesday, it was back down to business with the final just four days away in Porto against Pep Guardiola’s double-winning side.www.football.london