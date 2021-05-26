Pine River Library book sale and brat fry to support community park development
Work continues on the transformation of the empty lot on the corner of County Highways H and E in Pine River. The property was purchased by the Town of Leon is right next door to the Leon-Saxeville Library. Soon shrubs and trees acquired through a Wild Ones of the Fox Valley Grant will be delivered and planted. Then once the mulch arrives, the trail through the property will be completed and topsoil will be spread to complete the landscaping.www.wausharaargus.com