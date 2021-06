The Wild Rose Ladycats held on for a 6-3 win over the Pittsville Lady Panthers in May 17 softball action despite a seventh inning rally by the visitors. Pittsville was shut down for the first two innings of play, while Wild Rose was allowed a walk in the first, and 2 runs in the second on singles from Aryah Elm, Abbie McCardell, and Laney Havlovitz, with 3 walks being mixed in.