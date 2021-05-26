Five arrested, including 3 kids, with guns after attempted car break-in, sheriff’s office says
Shelby County, Tenn. — Five people were arrested after a group tried to break into a car in southeast Shelby County Friday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
SCSO said the 5 people tried to break into a car around 3 a.m. on May Springs Drive.
Deputies tried to stop the suspect’s white Ford Escape when the driver lost control, the sheriff’s office said.
After losing control, the Ford hit a curb and all 5 people inside ran before all being captured, according to SCSO.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said 3 of those people were under 18 years old.
Two of the subjects, however, were adults.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 2 guns, including one that was reportedly stolen, were found.
Andre Eason, 18, and 19-year-old Desmond Nabors, along with the 3 children, are all charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and theft of property.
