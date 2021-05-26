Cancel
Saint Mary Parish, LA

Bayou Teche structure ready for storms

By Editorial
Daily Review
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Mary Parish Levee District made it official with a Facebook post Tuesday: The new Bayou Teche Flood Control Structure is complete and fully functional. It was closed on Friday, in anticipation of a storm from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This is one more piece in the puzzle for a complete system of protection from the Wax Lake Outlet to the Charenton Canal, the Levee District said.

