Delusional Internet Trolls Are Attempting To Body-Shame Chris Hemsworth

By Molly Bradley
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hemsworth posted to Instagram a photo of himself on the set of the next "Thor" movie, and people are piling on to point out his... lack of muscle? OK. The photo Hemsworth posted depicts him and his son, with Hemsworth turning back to look at the camera, displaying an extremely muscled arm. But countless comments on the photo call attention to what they think is a disparity between Hemsworth's upper and lower body bulks, most being some variation of, "Don't skip leg day!"

Chris Hemsworth
