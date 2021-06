Dart Throws is a series centered around talking about rookie sleepers. I wrote this article to give people a heads up on the talent that’s waiting in the 3rd-4th round of your dynasty rookie drafts. Usually, fantasy managers will not give much attention to their later-round picks, but I hope this article gives you some players to think about. Last year, players like Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, KJ Hamler, and Cole Kmet were all picked in the 3rd-4th rounds of last year’s rookie draft. This will give you an idea of the kind of talent that can be found in the later rounds. Identifying these talents can be crucial and helpful for your dynasty squads.