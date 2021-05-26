Here's Why You Need To Update Your iPhone Right Now

There's no doubt about it — iPhones can do some pretty amazing things. With new innovations available with every update, making the most of your device is what we're here to help you do. One of the best parts about the iPhone is its clear and crisp camera, which is why learning how to utilize all of its cool features is a must — and FYI, there are a lot of them! The newest hack we've seen involves using three different ways to remotely take a picture without pressing the shutter button, and to say we're stoked is an understatement. If you're interested in learning how to snap a photo by using just your voice, Siri, or Apple Watch, follow these easy steps ahead.