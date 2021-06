The political party spending watchdog has confirmed there were “errors” on its part in recording donations to the Conservatives in the name of a company that had been dissolved.Labour chair Anneliese Dodds wrote to the Electoral Commission this week asking it to “urgently investigate” two donations made to Boris Johnson’s party that “do not appear to comply” with the law as the firms attributed were no longer active in the UK.But following a review, the commission said it had discovered that an “administrative error” was at fault in one instance.The Tories, the watchdog said, had however admitted inaccurate reporting in...