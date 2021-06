MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-level moisture will continue to stream into the region from the south. Scattered clouds are anticipated over the next few days. With the added low-level moisture and some instability during the afternoons this week, we will have chances of rain each day through Saturday. Chances are currently running at 30-40% and it will be hit and miss for precipitation. Very warm conditions and increasing humidity are also expected through the period. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 80s. Upper 80s and lower 90s are expected later this week.