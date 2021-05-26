That Loving (and Frenetic) Knicks Playoff Feeling Is Back
This past Sunday, a couple of hours before the New York Knicks hosted their first playoff game in eight seasons, reporters asked head coach Tom Thibodeau to reminisce about the loudest he’d ever heard a Madison Square Garden crowd get over the years. The subject matter was typical—we love a good “World’s Most Famous Arena” reference, don’t we, folks?—but the question was also topical. The Knicks had earned the no. 4 seed and first-round home-court advantage. The Garden was set to open its doors to more than 15,000 ticket holders for Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks, representing the biggest NBA crowd since COVID-19 paused the league in March of 2020. Between all that and Knicks fans’ longtime thirst for a return to playoff basketball, the subject of decibel levels was newsworthy.www.theringer.com