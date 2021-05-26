Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Iraqi militia leader arrested over attacks on bases hosting US troops: report

By Ellen Mitchell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zxp6J_0aCAhv6j00
© Getty Images

Iraqi security forces on Wednesday arrested a senior militia commander in connection with rocket attacks on a base that houses U.S. troops, Reuters reported.

Qasim Muslih was arrested at dawn under the country's anti-terrorism law, the Iraqi military said. He is being questioned by a joint investigative committee about criminal charges against him, according to a brief military statement.

Two security sources told Reuters that Muslih was arrested in Baghdad for involvement in several attacks including recent rocket assaults on the air base at Al Asad, which houses U.S. and other international forces.

Muslih is head of the Anbar province Popular Mobilisation Forces, a group primarily made up of Iran-backed Shi’ite militias.

Iraq has struggled to contain threats from Tehran-backed militias toward the base, with at least 10 rockets hitting Al Asad on March 3, an attack by an unmanned aerial surveillance system earlier this month and a single rocket striking close to the base on Monday, among other assaults.

The violence has led some U.S. contractors, including Lockheed Martin, to pull its employees from the region over the past several months.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby later on Wednesday said he had seen press reports of the arrest but could not confirm them.

“We don’t have any independent confirmation that this actually happened," Kirby told reporters.

He added that the United States is “always in consultation with our Iraqi partners about security in the country.”

Updated at 5 p.m.

The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi Security Forces#Baghdad#Reuters#Shi Ite#Pentagon#Houses U S Troops#Rocket Attacks#Base#Tehran Backed Militias#Anbar#Aerial Surveillance#Violence#Rockets#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Dozens of Afghan military bases, outposts surrendered to Taliban this month: report

Dozens of outposts and bases in Afghanistan have surrendered to the Taliban since May 1 when U.S. forces began to withdraw from the country, The New York Times reported. At least 26 outposts and bases in four provinces — Laghman, Baghlan, Wardak and Ghazni — surrendered after the Taliban used village elders to deliver to outposts messages to surrender or be killed, some elders and government officials told the Times.
POTUSCNN

Drones shot down over Iraqi airbase housing US troops and coalition forces

(CNN) — Two drones were shot down over an Iraqi airbase housing US troops and Iraqi and coalition forces on Sunday, the Iraqi military said in a statement. The air defense system at al-Asad Airbase, one of the largest and oldest military bases in Iraq, intercepted and shot down the drones, the statement said.
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Report: US Troops Will Be Out of Afghanistan By July

CENTCOM said Tuesday that the withdrawal is 16 to 25 percent complete. According to a report from The New York Times, US troops are expected to be out of Afghanistan by early to mid-July, well before the September 11th deadline set by President Biden. Unnamed US officials told the Times...
Militaryairforcemag.com

U.S. Will Reportedly Hand Over Bagram to Afghan Forces

U.S. forces will reportedly transfer control of Bagram Airfield, the major headquarters of American air operations in Afghanistan, to Afghan forces within about three weeks. Agence-France Presse reported June 1 that the U.S. military will hand the base over to the Afghan government in about 20 days. Bagram is the biggest installation in the country and has hosted tens of thousands of troops.
Violent CrimesInternational Business Times

At Least 138 Killed In Deadliest Burkina Faso Attacks Since 2015

Suspected jihadists have massacred at least 138 civilians in Burkina Faso's volatile north in the deadliest attacks since Islamist violence erupted in the west African country in 2015, officials said Saturday. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore denounced an attack near the borders with Mali and Niger, where jihadists linked to...
Militarywtaq.com

Iraqi Asad base, where U.S. forces work, attacked with rocket – U.S. Coalition

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces, was attacked with a rocket on Monday, but no one was hurt, a coalition spokesman said. U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces leave key Afghanistan military base

U.S. forces have left one of the largest military bases in Afghanistan, according to three defense officials. The Kandahar Airfield was turned over to the Afghan National Defense Security Forces earlier this week, the officials said, in a move that signals the urgency of the U.S. effort to fully withdraw from the country by Sept. 11.
MilitaryWRAL

Single rocket hits near Iraqi air base hosting U.S. troops

BAGHDAD — A single rocket struck close to a military base hosting U.S. troops in western Iraq on Monday without causing any injuries, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition said. The rocket struck near Ain al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex in Anbar province, at 1:35 p.m., Col. Wayne Marotto...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Pakistan army: Militants in twin attacks kill 4 troops in SW

Suspected militants attacked a Pakistani security post and hours later targeted a vehicle carrying troops Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least four soldiers and four insurgents, the military said. The military said the first incident in southwestern Pakistan occurred when a group of militants attacked a security post...
Middle EastWTOP

Tensions rise in Baghdad after arrest of militia commander

BAGHDAD (AP) — Tensions mounted in Iraq’s capital on Wednesday after the arrest of a militia commander on terrorism charges, prompting a dangerous showdown by the detainee’s paramilitary supporters and the Iraqi government. The confrontation began after Iraqi security forces arrested at dawn militia leader Qassim Mahmoud Musleh based on...
ProtestsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

1 killed as protesters scuffle with Iraqi security forces

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Clashes between security forces and protesters left one person dead and over a dozen injured Tuesday after hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad to protest a rise in targeted killings of prominent activists and journalists. Violence erupted near Tahrir Square in the early...
Militarykhaama.com

Taliban threatens neighboring countries over hosting US bases

Taliban reacted to the reports of US planning to establish military bases in neighboring countries of Afghanistan. The group warned regional and neighboring countries in regards to such a move saying the Taliban won’t remain silent and that the group will continue its religious and historical responsibilities just as it has done throughout history.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar carries out air strikes after militia attacks - witnesses

Myanmar's military used artillery and helicopters on Monday against anti-junta militias in the country's east, witnesses and rebels said, forcing residents to flee and join thousands of others displaced by recent fighting in the region. Residents of Kayah state bordering Thailand said the military was firing artillery from positions inside...
WorldThe Guardian

Explosive weapons used in cities kill civilians 91% of time, finds study

Civilians accounted for 91% of those killed or injured by explosive weapons in populated areas worldwide over the last 10 years – a total of 238,892 people – according to a study of thousands of incidents. The stark statistic – encompassing both state and terrorist violence – has prompted the...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Alarm as US Bases in Iraq Face Growing Threat of Drone Attacks

US troops involved in the occupation of Iraq have faced any number of problems throughout the 18 years of war. The latest focus of officials is a tactic that didn’t even exist when the war began – drone attacks. While rockets were a growing problem against US bases in recent...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Iran-linked drones are one more reason to end the war in Iraq

The United States has waged drone warfare in the greater Middle East and North Africa for the better part of two decades under the aegis of four consecutive presidents. Now, strikes conducted by small drones controlled by Iran-linked militias are an increasingly pressing threat to U.S. troops in Iraq — so much so that an unnamed official with the U.S.-led coalition there described them to The Washington Post as “the military mission’s biggest concern” in the country.
Militarywibqam.com

Taliban warns nearby nations against hosting U.S. military after withdrawal

KABUL/PESHAWAR (Reuters) – The Afghan Taliban on Wednesday warned nearby nations against allowing the United States to use their territory for operations in the country after they withdraw from Afghanistan. As foreign forces withdraw troops by President Joe Biden’s announced deadline of Sept. 11, experts and diplomats have speculated that...