Special Weather Statement issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 01:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Northern Ashland County in north central Ohio Crawford County in north central Ohio Southern Huron County in north central Ohio Richland County in north central Ohio Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Eastern Wyandot County in northwestern Ohio * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Shelby. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Flooding is occurring along the Black Fork Mohican. The Black Fork comes out of banks upstream of the river gauge at 16.5 feet. Additional nuisance flooding may be possible across the warning area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Ashland, Bucyrus, Galion, Shelby, Willard, Ontario, Crestline, New London, Plymouth, New Washington, Savannah, Polk, Chatfield, Sullivan, Greenwich, Benton, North Fairfield, Bailey Lakes and Tiro. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.