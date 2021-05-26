Special Weather Statement issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PORTAGE...SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA NORTHEASTERN STARK...SUMMIT AND NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 105 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Wadsworth, or 10 miles southeast of Medina, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Akron, Medina, Ravenna, Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, Barberton, Green, Alliance, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, Rittman, Mogadore, Doylestown, Hartville, Stow, New Franklin, Norton, Brimfield, Fairlawn and Randolph.alerts.weather.gov