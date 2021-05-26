Cancel
Medina County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PORTAGE...SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA NORTHEASTERN STARK...SUMMIT AND NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 105 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Wadsworth, or 10 miles southeast of Medina, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Akron, Medina, Ravenna, Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, Barberton, Green, Alliance, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, Rittman, Mogadore, Doylestown, Hartville, Stow, New Franklin, Norton, Brimfield, Fairlawn and Randolph.

alerts.weather.gov
Holmes County, OHweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Holmes, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Holmes; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck affecting Holmes and Wayne Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck. * Until this evening. * At 9:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Several low lying roads in Holmes County including Township Roads 91 and 92, and County Roads 621 and 622 are flooded.
Ashland County, OHweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Erie; Geauga; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lake; Lorain; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne; Wyandot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Pennsylvania and north central and northeast Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Ashland County, OHweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lorain, Lucas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 05:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lorain; Lucas; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne; Wood; Wyandot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Ashland County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Crawford, Geauga, Holmes, Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Crawford; Geauga; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lorain; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Expected through the Next Several Hours Pockets of dense fog have developed this morning across the region after recent rainfall. Visibility will vary while traveling through the region with visibility as low as one quarter of a mile possible. Drivers should use caution when driving through these patches of fog and maintain a safe distance between other vehicles.
Medina County, OHweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 01:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Northern Ashland County in north central Ohio Crawford County in north central Ohio Southern Huron County in north central Ohio Richland County in north central Ohio Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Eastern Wyandot County in northwestern Ohio * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Shelby. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Flooding is occurring along the Black Fork Mohican. The Black Fork comes out of banks upstream of the river gauge at 16.5 feet. Additional nuisance flooding may be possible across the warning area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Ashland, Bucyrus, Galion, Shelby, Willard, Ontario, Crestline, New London, Plymouth, New Washington, Savannah, Polk, Chatfield, Sullivan, Greenwich, Benton, North Fairfield, Bailey Lakes and Tiro. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

Frost Road in mantua Township to be closed Wednesday

