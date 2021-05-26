📽️ PGA DFS Top 5 Sleepers: Charles Schwab Challenge DraftKings + FanDuel Picks Billy Horschel

We are getting into the time of the week where your PGA DFS picks are starting to round into form after doing the initial research for the Charles Schwab Challenge this week. You’ve pinpointed the best value plays and know where most of the field will be going as far as chalk is concerned. Now, it’s time to identify the best sleeper picks for DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy golf lineups. Jason Rouslin has you covered. He has his Top 5 sleeper picks ready for the Charles Schwab Challenge to help you find the low-owned option to boost you up the PGA DFS leaderboards.