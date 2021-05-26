Let’s Do The Timewarp Again! Rocky Horror Picture Show is Back at The Clinton
It’s time to let your freak flag fly! After over a year of being closed, the iconic Portland Clinton Theatre was able to open its doors back to the public, bringing the Saturday night showings of the 1975 cult classic, Rocky Horror Picture Show, to the screen once again. A showtime that is known around the world for having a shadowcast and large amounts of audience participation, has become a staple at the Clinton.www.theclackamasprint.net