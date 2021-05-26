Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clackamas, OR

Let’s Do The Timewarp Again! Rocky Horror Picture Show is Back at The Clinton

By Katie Skibba
theclackamasprint.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to let your freak flag fly! After over a year of being closed, the iconic Portland Clinton Theatre was able to open its doors back to the public, bringing the Saturday night showings of the 1975 cult classic, Rocky Horror Picture Show, to the screen once again. A showtime that is known around the world for having a shadowcast and large amounts of audience participation, has become a staple at the Clinton.

www.theclackamasprint.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Clackamas, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie History#Classic Theatre#Show Time#Portland Clinton Theatre#Showtime#The Clackamas Print#The Clinton Theater#Time Warp#Horror#Props#Hope#Running#Dresses#Audience Participation#Doors#Perpetuity#Prop Bags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...