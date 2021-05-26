Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida Georgia Line will be on the road this fall. The country duo have announced their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, set to begin in September. FGL's 2021 tour plans kick off on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Ga. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will play 29 shows in total before the trek ends on Nov. 20 in Seattle, Wash. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, an up-and-comer signed to Warner Music Nashville and Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records, will open the shows.

gator995.com
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
City
Omaha, GA
City
Lakeview, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Nashville, GA
State
Utah State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Wells Fargo Center#Moda Center#Virginia Beach#Love My Country Tour#Warner Music Nashville#Fgl Lifers#Citi#Iowa Wells Fargo Arena#Mo Hollywood#Mo T Mobile Center#Toyota Amphitheatre#Chi Health Center#United Center#Save Mart Center#Ruoff Music Center#Riverbend Music Center#Pnc Music Pavilion#Vivint Smart Home Arena#Toyota Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Florida Georgia Line
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
GATOR 99.5

Exciting New Bill Aims to Give Louisiana 2 Beloved State Songs

Why have one when two is twice as nice? That seems to be the piece of wisdom that applies to the situation surrounding the state song of Louisiana. Before I continue the story of how we might soon be doubling up on the musical theme(s) that define our state - do you know what the current state song is? As it stands right now, the 1970 tune penned by Doralice Fontane “Give Me Louisiana,” holds that honor.
Louisiana StatePosted by
GATOR 99.5

Things To Do in Southwest Louisiana This Weekend June 11-13

The weekend is here again y'all thank goodness and with so many things opening up in the Southwest Louisiana area, there are a lot more things to do. Events and live music are the predominate things going on this weekend which gives all of us a chance to get out of the house and enjoy a great weekend of live music and visit with friends and family.
Louisiana StatePosted by
GATOR 99.5

The Safest Places To Live in Southwest Louisiana

Everyone wants to raise their family in a safe environment, so it begs the question: Where are the safest cities and towns in SWLA?. I recently stumbled upon a website called Crime Grade, where you can search the crime statistics of any city in the USA and it breaks down the details in easy-to-understand grades. The website also has a color-coded interactive map of each city to show you the safest parts of the city and the most dangerous.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida StateMetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...
Florida Statemyq105.com

Florida Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Surprises Wife On Mother’s Day

What better gift is there than a winning lottery scratch-off ticket to surprise the wife?. When Martin Sullivan of Punta Gorda scratched off a ticket from the “Cash Club” scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery, he won $1 million. He sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife and, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery: