Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Trae Young Video Begs the Question: Should Politicians Just Shut up and Govern?

By Phil Watson
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can forgive New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for trying to come off as one of the ordinary folks. Talking sports is one of those things people do, right? But for the second time in recent days, Hizzoner has missed the mark when discussing his city’s entries in the NBA Playoffs. He’s not the first New Yorker to have issues with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. But the last guy didn’t do it in front of the city flag. Neither is de Blasio the first to fumble when trying to mix politics with sports.

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

153K+
Followers
17K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Willie Mays
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Lebron James
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Ted Kennedy
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
John Havlicek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Nba Playoffs#Politicians#Trump Politics#Conservative Politics#Govern#New Yorker#Atlanta Hawks#The New York Knicks#American#House#San Francisco Giants#A Hall Of Famer#Democratic#Kj#New England Patriots#Boston Red Sox#Fox News#Nba#Standells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsNewsday

A reality check for NY Republicans

New York Republicans can almost taste the governor’s mansion. Andrew Cuomo will have served three terms by Election Day 2022; only two of New York’s 56 governors have won a fourth — Nelson Rockefeller (1959-73) and George Clinton (1777-95). Cuomo, moreover, is significantly weakened by allegations of sexual harassment, concealing...
New York City, NYwtmj.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking...