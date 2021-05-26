New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Trae Young Video Begs the Question: Should Politicians Just Shut up and Govern?

You can forgive New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for trying to come off as one of the ordinary folks. Talking sports is one of those things people do, right? But for the second time in recent days, Hizzoner has missed the mark when discussing his city’s entries in the NBA Playoffs. He’s not the first New Yorker to have issues with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. But the last guy didn’t do it in front of the city flag. Neither is de Blasio the first to fumble when trying to mix politics with sports.