Commonwealth, Radisson, Lockwood and Veteran Services USA join forces for multi-property adaptive mix

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Hotels has revealed a strategic alliance with Radisson Hotel Group Americas and Lockwood Development Partners to acquire and jointly redevelop nine hotels across eight states in partnership with Veteran Services USA, forming a vast network of new multi-use developments such as housing, senior daytime activities and care, and career training and reskilling resource locations for veterans across the country. The properties will be franchised with Radisson and managed by the Commonwealth team.

Bryan Hayes
#Commonwealth Hotels#Vsusa#Senior Communities#Adaptive Reuse Projects#Veterans Housing#Senior Daytime Activities
