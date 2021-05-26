Commonwealth, Radisson, Lockwood and Veteran Services USA join forces for multi-property adaptive mix

Tianze Zhou, Fubiao Zhang, Kun Shao, Kai Li, Wenhan Huang, Jun Luo, Weixun Wang, Yaodong Yang, Hangyu Mao, Bin Wang, Dong Li, Wulong Liu, Jianye Hao. Extending transfer learning to cooperative multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) has recently received much attention. In contrast to the single-agent setting, the coordination indispensable in cooperative MARL constrains each agent's policy. However, existing transfer methods focus exclusively on agent policy and ignores coordination knowledge. We propose a new architecture that realizes robust coordination knowledge transfer through appropriate decomposition of the overall coordination into several coordination patterns. We use a novel mixing network named level-adaptive QTransformer (LA-QTransformer) to realize agent coordination that considers credit assignment, with appropriate coordination patterns for different agents realized by a novel level-adaptive Transformer (LA-Transformer) dedicated to the transfer of coordination knowledge. In addition, we use a novel agent network named Population Invariant agent with Transformer (PIT) to realize the coordination transfer in more varieties of scenarios. Extensive experiments in StarCraft II micro-management show that LA-QTransformer together with PIT achieves superior performance compared with state-of-the-art baselines.