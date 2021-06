An accident the afternoon of Thursday, May 13, at a school-bus stop in Hernando left two occupants of this Chrysler Sebring injured. One of the two motorists was transported to a trauma hospital by helicopter. None of the 29 Citrus High School students aboard the bus were injured in the crash on State Road 200 near the intersection with East VFW Lane. Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies closed S.R. 200 from U.S. 41 to East VFW Lane. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.