Public Health

Biden asks intelligence agencies to 'redouble' efforts into origins of COVID-19

By ZEKE MILLER, AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
FOX26
FOX26
 12 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is responding...

