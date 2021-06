The South Rowan High School Future Farmers of America has a certain reputation in the school’s coverage area for taking on projects, large and small. With the coronavirus pandemic shutdown in place, not much had been happening with the Service South Rowan portion of the FFA group. In April, South Rowan FFA Adviser David Overcash stopped by Mault’s Texaco and asked if the Price of Freedom Museum would have any projects that the students could do. All based on when the museum would reopen.