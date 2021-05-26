Cancel
Pirates fall to Cubs in series opener

By Bob Cupp
 29 days ago

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 last night at PNC Park. Cody Ponce allowed all four runs to the Cubs in five innings. He allowed nine hits. The Pirates scored all three of their runs in the first two innings. They struck out 13 times in the game.

Wil Crowe
Cody Ponce
