Pirates fall to Cubs in series opener

The Pittsburgh Pirates enter tonight’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers having lost four consecutive games. The Brewers are -278 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Most days, -278 moneyline odds would make a team the biggest favorite on the board, but that honor goes to the Dodgers at -345 today. Milwaukee is 11-2 in their last 13 games, and have ace Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 1.42 ERA) toeing the rubber tonight. Woodruff has pitched to a 1.13 ERA over his last 11 starts, while accumulating 87 strikeouts in 72 innings. He is opposed by Pittsburgh’s Chase De Jong (0-0, 5.40 ERA), who is making his third start for the team in place of the injured Trevor Cahill.