Countless patients around the country have already had Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) procedures performed at ASCs. This is because they offer a range of benefits to multiple stakeholders. One of the most clear cut benefits is cost savings to Medicare. At an average ambulatory reimbursement rate of around $6,000 or less, compared to $12,000 in the hospital environment, outpatient PCI is expected to save Medicare around $20 million per year, and beneficiaries another $5 million in out-of-pocket expenses. In terms of patient safety, PCI3 has been performed safely in the hospital outpatient setting for the last decade.