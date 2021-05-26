June Art Exhibit opens soon

Only a few more days to enjoy our current exhibit “InGrained” which feature works of art created from the grain of wood and other wooden items. Our first in-person opening is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, from 6–9 p.m. Our 66th Anniversary Edition Annual June Art Exhibit will feature chicken sliders and all the fixings, cash bar and live music by local phenom, Spencer Pauquette! A special, one-time $500 Anniversary award will go to Best of Show in 2021. Join us and see who all the winners are. As always free entry and open to the public.