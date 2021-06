May is Mental Health Awareness Month and it comes at a unique time in our history. Following a year of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, discussions around mental health are happening more frequently around kitchen tables, board rooms and within circles of friends. That’s because perhaps more of us than ever are experiencing symptoms of mental illness ourselves: In January 2021, about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. That’s up from 1 in 10 before the pandemic began.